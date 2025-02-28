Over the last few weeks, the Boris & Robyn show has tuned in to the Hudson Valley. The Battle of the Best came back in 2025 with a bang!

We've collected your nominations in a variety of different categories ranging from the best burger and ice cream in the Hudson Valley to the area's best breweries and coffee spots. With over 8,000 votes cast across 10 different categories, the Hudson Valley certainly stepped up to show support for their favorite local businesses.

This week, we revealed the results. So, here's a recap if you're looking for some top spots to dine and drink around the Hudson Valley!

The Boris and Robyn Show's Battle of the Best Results for 2025

Click on each category to see which local businesses were crowned the best in the Hudson Valley for each:

More Great Food and Drink Recommendations Around the Hudson Valley

The food and drink scene around the Hudson Valley is so robust and blossoming that we can't quite cover every category in the Battle of the Best. But, that doesn't mean we don't have recommendations of our own for you!

For example, if you're in the market for a brewery that's got the best snack, we've got you covered there:

