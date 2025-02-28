WINNERS: Battle of the Best Winners in the Hudson Valley Announced
Over the last few weeks, the Boris & Robyn show has tuned in to the Hudson Valley. The Battle of the Best came back in 2025 with a bang!
We've collected your nominations in a variety of different categories ranging from the best burger and ice cream in the Hudson Valley to the area's best breweries and coffee spots. With over 8,000 votes cast across 10 different categories, the Hudson Valley certainly stepped up to show support for their favorite local businesses.
This week, we revealed the results. So, here's a recap if you're looking for some top spots to dine and drink around the Hudson Valley!
The Boris and Robyn Show's Battle of the Best Results for 2025
Click on each category to see which local businesses were crowned the best in the Hudson Valley for each:
Best Burger in the Hudson Valley
Best Brewery in the Hudson Valley
Best Taco in the Hudson Valley
Best Hot Dog in the Hudson Valley
Best Ice Cream in the Hudson Valley
Best Sandwich in the Hudson Valley
Best Coffee in the Hudson Valley
Best Bagel in the Hudson Valley
Best Wings in the Hudson Valley
Best Pizza in the Hudson Valley
More Great Food and Drink Recommendations Around the Hudson Valley
The food and drink scene around the Hudson Valley is so robust and blossoming that we can't quite cover every category in the Battle of the Best. But, that doesn't mean we don't have recommendations of our own for you!
For example, if you're in the market for a brewery that's got the best snack, we've got you covered there:
Breweries with the Best Eats
Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers
If you're looking for the best local merch, we got you there too:
Local Hudson Valley Businesses With the Best Merch
Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers