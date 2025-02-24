Battle of the Best 2025: Best Coffee in the Hudson Valley

After weeks of asking the Hudson Valley to share their absolute favorite dining and drinking spots around the area, we have quite a few winners to declare in the Boris and Robyn Battle of the Best!

There were 10 categories we asked you to participate in voting in. From the Hudson Valley's best burgers, tacos, breweries, and more, you guys really delivered this year.

Best Coffee in the Hudson Valley

The Boris & Robyn Show is pleased to share the winner for the Best Coffee in the Hudson Valley! This year, Noble Coffee Roasters in Campbell Hall takes the crown earning 29% of votes.

According to their website, "Noble Coffee Roasters was founded in 1982 by Jack Deckaj under the name Liberty House Coffee. From very humble beginnings, the company has grown with the help from its loyal customers and the dedication of its employees, into the premier coffee company of the Hudson Valley region."

Congratulations to Noble Coffee Roasters on this year's win!