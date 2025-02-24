Battle of the Best 2025: Best Pizza in the Hudson Valley

After weeks of polling residents of the Hudson Valley about where their favorite spots to grab food and drink are, we finally have our tallies counted!

Boris & Robyn asked you to share with us everything from your favorite place to grab a burger and a sandwich to your favorite places for coffee and beer! It was a close race for many categories this year, but we are happy to finally be revealing the winners!

Best Pizza in the Hudson Valley

The Boris & Robyn Show's 2025 Battle of the Best winner for the best pizza in the Hudson Valley goes to Cascarino's winning over 495 of the vote! Cascarino's is a family-run business of the Hudson Valley that offers not only great pizza, but heroes, wings, and homemade sauces to go as well!

If you want to check out Cascarino's for yourself, you can stop by at 121 Hawkins Drive in Montgomery, NY.