Popular Zen Dining Lounge in Wappingers Falls Closes Its Doors

The establishment initially opened as Zen hookah lounge on Route 9 in 2023 and now they're looking to relocate.

Zen Dining Lounge in Wappingers Falls has closed its doors as of Feb. 1. It was announced in Dec. 2022 that a new hookah lounge was coming to Wappingers Falls. The business was looking to move into the Hannoush Plaza on Route 9 in the Village of Wappingers. Zen Hookah was seeking approval to take over the former Tamarind location next to Bagel World. Tamarind is a highly-rated Indian restaurant that moved out of the small space into the former Bonefish Grill further north on Route 9 in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

When they opened in April of 2023 as Zen Hookah Lounge, the mission was to provide a sanctuary for patrons to relax, socialize and experience the traditional art of hookah smoking in a tranquil and sophisticated atmosphere.

Eventually they transitioned int Zen Dining Lounge (dropping hookah from the name) and becoming a premium, upscale-yet-welcoming spot offering Caribbean food, cocktails, often featuring DJ's and other live entertainment including 90's Hip Hop icon Ghostface Killah from Wu-Tank Clan. Known for its vibrant music, attentive service, and dishes like jerk wings and lamb chops, it served as a popular spot for dining, socializing, and, nightlife,.

Zen Dining Lounge Closes, Looking to Relocate

Zen Dining Lounge took to asocial media a couple of weeks ago announcing that their final dates of business would be Jan. 28 through Feb. 1. The said that after thinking long and hard they have decided to relocate. No information was given about a new spot other than that they have few places in mind and keep everyone posted.

We truly thank you all for your support and are so sorry for any inconvenience. We will See You All Soon- Back and Better. Thank You Zen Team

