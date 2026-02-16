Charity hockey game at the McCann Ice Arena at the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie.

In the NHL there is the NHL WInter Classic is an annual premier outdoor regular-season hockey game played around New Year's Day, typically in U.S. football or baseball stadiums, bringing the sport back to its roots. The 2026 edition, held on January 2nd at LoanDepot Park in Miami between the New York Rangers and Florida Panthers, marked a historic tropical setting for the 17th iteration.

The Hudson Valley Guns & Hoses is an charitable organization of 1st Responders of the Hudson Valley, New York. HVGnH raises funds for our sick and injured Members of Service and provides scholarships to high school seniors.

Established by Hudson Valley Guns and Hoses, the scholarship is available to paid or volunteer firefighters or law enforcement officers (or an immediate relative of a paid or volunteer firefighter or law enforcement officer) who are college bound or currently enrolled undergraduate or graduate college students in Dutchess, Orange, Putnam and Ulster Counties.

The scholarship will be awarded to individuals who will be either a full time undergraduate or matriculated graduate students at any accredited college or university or vocational school in the United States who plan to major in Criminal Justice, Fire Science, Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, Public Administration or Emergency Medical Services/Professions.

The 2026 Hudson Valley Guns and Hoses Bravest vs. Finest Winter Classic is scheduled for Sunday, February 22, 2026 at the McCann Ice Arena at the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, NY.

About the event

HV Guns and Hoses Game

The Finest vs. The Bravest are facing off at McCann Ice Arena on Sunday, February 22nd at 2pm. The charity hockey game features a 1:30 PM door opening and 2 PM face-off, with free public admission and donations accepted to support the organization.

