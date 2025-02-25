Battle of the Best 2025: Best Ice Cream in the Hudson Valley

Each year, the Boris & Robyn show reaches out to the residents of the Hudson Valley to uncover the absolute best of the best. We're talking about finding the best pizza, best tacos, best chicken wings, etc.

After weeks of polling and counting our results, we finally have some exciting results to share with the Hudson Valley!

Best Ice Cream in the Hudson Valley

We are pleased to share that this year's winner for the best ice cream in the Hudson Valley goes to Ben's Fresh. Ben's Fresh earned 32% of this year's vote for best ice cream. Not only is Ben's Fresh beloved for their ice cream, but they have quite an array of other delicious comfort foods to try.

If you want to see what all the hype is about, you can visit Ben's Fresh at 33 E Main St, Port Jervis, NY 12771.