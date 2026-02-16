Just prior to the beginning of the weekend, members of the Putnam County Sheriff's announced the completion of their latest drug bust. The bust was result of a long term investigation in conjunction with federal law enforcement, and resulted in not only the arrest of a suspect, but also the seizure of illegal narcotics, and a firearm.

Illegal Steroids Investigation in Carmel

Most of the time or at least in recent years, these major drug busts you read about are for criminals being caught with or selling drugs like cocaine or heroine. Some exceptionally dumb individuals are even still selling marijuana illegally, even though it feels as if everyone and their mothers has a license to sell weed in New York State in 2026.

This investigation didn't involve any of those drugs though, no, this latest investigation was into the production and alleged sale of illegal steroids. According to the press release issued by the Putnam County Sheriff's, this extensive investigation began after the Putnam County Sheriff's received a lead from Homeland Security Investigations.

Sheriff's were able to obtain a search warrant for a residence in the Putnam County town of Carmel, and that warrant was executed back on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. That warrant was executed with assistance from the Major Crimes Unit, Crime Scene Unit, Conditions Unit, and the Carmel Police Department.

Steroids Seized and Suspect Arrested

Upon executing the warrant, law enforcement discovered and then seized a number of items including, quantities of ketamine, several hundred vials of anabolic steroids, approximately $15,000 in U.S. currency, and an assault-style weapon. Further investigation also led to the discovery of materials consistent with the operation of a steroid production laboratory.

Sheriff's also arrested their suspect, identified as 29-year old, Joseph M. Kocinsky, of Carmel, and took him into police custody. Kocinsky was charged with multiple crimes, several of them being felonies, including.

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class C Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Class D Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree – Intent to Sell (Class D Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree (Class D Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Kocinsky was later arraigned in the Town of Carmel Court and then released on his own recognizance pending future court appearances.

