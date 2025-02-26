Battle of the Best 2025: Best Bagel in the Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley is filled with delicious spots to grab food. So, the Boris & Robyn Show set out to find the absolute best of the best.

From best hot dog to best wings and many more, we asked for your input and boy did you guys deliver! After weeks of polling and tallying up the responses, we’re finally ready to share the winners for the 2025 Battle of the Best!

Best Bagel in the Hudson Valley

we are excited to share that the winner for best bagel in the Hudson Valley goes to Blazin' Bagels in Montgomery. Blazin' Bagels won this year's poll 63% of the vote!

Clearly Blazin' Bagels had gathered up quite the fanbase around the Hudson Valley! You can try these delicious bagels for yourself by visiting them at 111 Hawkins Drive, in Montgomery.