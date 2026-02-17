End of An Era as the Hudson Valley Loses Another Carvel

It does seem that Carvel stores have become increasingly rare nowadays.

I remember as a kid always going to Carvel in the ShopRite Plaza in Carmel. I would always love their chocolate milk shakes, flying saucers, and sundaes. and of course there was always the popular Cookie Puss ice cream cake. Thankfully we still have a couple of Carvel shops in the area near where I live in Poughkeepsie (Red Oaks Mill) and Hopewell Junction.

American ice cream franchise owned by GoTo Foods (formerly Focus Brands). Carvel is best known for its soft-serve ice cream and ice cream cakes, which feature a layer of distinctive "crunchies". It also sells a variety of novelty ice cream bars and ice cream sandwiches. Its slogan is "America's Freshest Ice Cream".

Carvel operates a chain of ice cream outlets spread across 16 states and Puerto Rico. Mainly concentrated in the Northeast United States and Florida, its stores are primarily located in high-traffic areas such as airports, malls, and sports arenas. The company also sells ice cream cakes in more than 8,500 supermarkets.

Since 2001, the corporation has been owned by Roark Capital Group and operated as part of Focus Brands. As of 2025, the company reports having 326 locations in 16 states and eight countries.

Yonkers Voice News took to social media this week posting on their official Facebook page about the closing of a Carvel store on McLean Av in Yonkers, and pointing out how they are becoming extinct.

END OF AN ERA!!!! I am sure that many of you including myself have good memories about this Carvel (639A McLean Av)

Carvels across the Nation are becoming extinct…. another one closes its doors. I BELIEVE (could be wrong) that only one more exists in our area (Nepperhan Av)

Note: The point of this post is to point out that Carvel Ice cream shops are fading away.

