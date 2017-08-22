More:
More
INSTAGRAM
Steve Howe Insists a Yes Reunion Is ‘Completely Unthinkable’
Corey Irwin
Purple Heart Recipient Continues Life of Service as Firefighter
The Most Performed Songs by 50 Rock Acts
Encore! Encore!
Chad Childers
Sullivan County Lake Closes Due to Crowds Not Socially Distancing
A lake in Sullivan County has decided to close this weekend due to crowds of people not following mandatory social distancing and failing to wear masks.
Smitty
Hyde Park Roller Magic Re-Closes
If roller skating was something you planned on doing this weekend, unfortunately we have some not so good news.
CJ McIntyre
You Can Now Apply For Public Assistance Online
Officials in Sullivan County have announced that residents can now apply for public assistance online.
Smitty
New York Man Fakes Death, Plan Unravels After Simple Typo
FAKED: Well, he tried. A criminal defendant from Long Island had cooked up quite the plot to avoid jail time for a prior offense; convince everyone that you were dead.
Hopkins
Is Coronavirus Leading To a Beer Shortage Across America?
CANS: With all the other things to be concerned about in the world today, is the pandemic leading to a beer shortage?
Hopkins
Got a Pool? Got Bugs? NY Wants to Know
NY Dept. of Environmental Conservation seeks public's help in eradicating Asian longhorned beetles this summer.
Townsquare Hudson Valley
WEEKEND WEATHER: Another Heatwave Is On The Way
WEATHER: How hot will it get this weekend?
Hopkins
B.J's Wholesale Club Opening a New Location in Newburgh in 2021
Orange County residents can expect the popular wholesale club to open up in early 2021.
Jess
COVID-19 Public Health Advisory: Ashley HomeStore in Poughkeepsie
The Dutchess County Department of Behavioral and Community Health has issued a health advisory for possible COVID-19 exposure if you visited the Ashley HomeStore in Poughkeepsie.
Paty Quyn
DEC Releases PSA Addressing Litter Left by Visitors at State Park
In response to increased litter left behind by visitors to New York's natural areas, the State Department of Environmental Conservation released a new PSA to remind outdoor adventurers to follow the principles of Leave No Trace.
Smitty
City of Poughkeepsie Police and Fire Departments on Hiring Freeze
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Poughkeepsie is making further financial reductions to close the gap on a budget shortfall.
Smitty
Eddie Van Halen Is Selling Three of His Cars
Guitarist has a trio of customized vehicles, including a Porsche 911 and an old truck, on the market.
Dave Lifton
Wegmans Is Coming to the Lower HV. Now, We Have the Opening Date
WEGMAN'S: It's time! Many have wanted to see a Wegman's in the Hudson Valley. Now, we know when the store is finally opening.
Hopkins
Pleasant Valley Protester Clash Under Investigation
The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office announced an investigation into several occasions of violence that erupted during a July 18 protest.
Townsquare Hudson Valley
Were the Rolling Stones Better in the '60s or '70s? Roundtable
Our writers debate which era defined the band, how Brian Jones' death affected its evolution and more.
Ultimate Classic Rock Staff
Steve Howe Insists a Yes Reunion Is ‘Completely Unthinkable’
Bad news for fans hoping to see the band's members bury the hatchet.
Corey Irwin
Army Sergeant Sentenced For Death of West Point Cadet
A U.S. Army sergeant was sentenced negligent homicide in connection with a rollover crash that injured 21 and killed one cadet at West Point.
Bobby Welber
