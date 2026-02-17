Things to do in the Hudson Valley this Week
The Hudson Valley is deep in that strange late-February phase. Snow piles are shrinking, FINALLY, some kids are out of school this week and those little St. Patrick’s Day decorations are creeping into store windows.
So now, everyone is looking for something to do that isn’t just another night on the couch.
Things to do in the Hudson Valley this week, here’s your go-to list:
1. Walk the Winter Skyline at Walkway Over the Hudson
The Walkway Over the Hudson is the world's longest elevated pedestrian bridge. The bridge connects Poughkeepsie and Highland, New York- open 7 a.m. to sunset.
2. Dinner and a Concert Night at Daryl's House
Looking for a full night out without venue-hopping? Head to Daryl's House in Pawling for food, drinks and nationally touring acts all in one cozy room.
This week:
- Wednesday Feb. 18, Know Return - A Tribute to Kansas and Styx (Doors open at 5; Show at 7)
Thursday Feb. 19, Nashville Drive hits the stage at 8 p.m. (Doors 5 p.m.)
- Friday Feb. 20, Strange Magic NY: Tribute to ELO, show at 8 p.m. (Doors 5 p.m.)
- Saturday, Feb 21: Brunch, Dim Lights, Thick Smoke, Doors open at 11
- Saturday Night: Vyntyge Skynyrd, at 8 p.m. (Doors 5 p.m.)
3. Presidents’ Week Activities at Mid-Hudson Discovery Museum
4. Winter Hiking at Mohonk Preserve
5. Scenic Views at Minnewaska State Park Preserve
Frozen lakes and dramatic overlooks make this one of the most photogenic winter spots in the Hudson Valley.
6. Ice Skating at McCann Ice Arena
Public skate sessions are still running! Whether you glide, wobble, or take a couple spills- it counts.
7. Hudson Valley Brewery in Beacon
The tasting room in Beacon is open Thursday - Monday with new releases and a food menu.
Seating is first come first serve.
8. Maple Sugaring Demos Begin Around the Region
Late February kicks off maple season in parts of the Hudson Valley. Watch trees get tapped and sap boiled down into syrup at select farms and preserves. It’s one of the first real signs spring is creeping closer.
Bonus: NYC Events Worth the Drive (Feb 17–22)
If you’re feeling ambitious:
Broadway performances in Manhattan
Winter exhibits at major museums
Food pop-ups and seasonal markets
The train ride makes it easy if you want a bigger city night midweek.
