The Hudson Valley is deep in that strange late-February phase. Snow piles are shrinking, FINALLY, some kids are out of school this week and those little St. Patrick’s Day decorations are creeping into store windows.

So now, everyone is looking for something to do that isn’t just another night on the couch.

Things to do in the Hudson Valley this week, here’s your go-to list:

1. Walk the Winter Skyline at Walkway Over the Hudson

One of my personal favorite things to do, no matter the season, is take in the views of the Valley from 212 feet above the waters of the Hudson River.

The Walkway Over the Hudson is the world's longest elevated pedestrian bridge. The bridge connects Poughkeepsie and Highland, New York- open 7 a.m. to sunset.

2. Dinner and a Concert Night at Daryl's House

Looking for a full night out without venue-hopping? Head to Daryl's House in Pawling for food, drinks and nationally touring acts all in one cozy room.

This week:

3. Presidents’ Week Activities at Mid-Hudson Discovery Museum

School break means extra programming, with interactive exhibits, hands-on learning and a warm place for kids to burn energy.

4. Winter Hiking at Mohonk Preserve

Looking to enjoy Crisp air, quiet trails, and picturesque snow-dusted cliffs. Late February hiking feels peaceful before spring crowds return to Mohonk.

5. Scenic Views at Minnewaska State Park Preserve

Frozen lakes and dramatic overlooks make this one of the most photogenic winter spots in the Hudson Valley.

Public skate sessions are still running! Whether you glide, wobble, or take a couple spills- it counts.

The tasting room in Beacon is open Thursday - Monday with new releases and a food menu.

Seating is first come first serve.

8. Maple Sugaring Demos Begin Around the Region

Late February kicks off maple season in parts of the Hudson Valley. Watch trees get tapped and sap boiled down into syrup at select farms and preserves. It’s one of the first real signs spring is creeping closer.

Bonus: NYC Events Worth the Drive (Feb 17–22)

If you’re feeling ambitious:

Broadway performances in Manhattan

Winter exhibits at major museums

Food pop-ups and seasonal markets

The train ride makes it easy if you want a bigger city night midweek.