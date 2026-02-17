Things to do in the Hudson Valley this Week

McCann Ice Arena Facebook

The Hudson Valley is deep in that strange late-February phase. Snow piles are shrinking, FINALLY, some kids are out of school this week and those little St. Patrick’s Day decorations are creeping into store windows.

So now, everyone is looking for something to do that isn’t just another night on the couch.

Things to do in the Hudson Valley this week, here’s your go-to list:

1. Walk the Winter Skyline at Walkway Over the Hudson

 One of my personal favorite things to do, no matter the season, is take in the views of the Valley from 212 feet above the waters of the Hudson River.
Walkway/ Jana Deak
The Walkway Over the Hudson is the world's longest elevated pedestrian bridge. The bridge connects Poughkeepsie and Highland, New York- open 7 a.m. to sunset.

2. Dinner and a Concert Night at Daryl's House

Looking for a full night out without venue-hopping? Head to Daryl's House in Pawling for food, drinks and nationally touring acts all in one cozy room.

Tigman
This week:

3. Presidents’ Week Activities at Mid-Hudson Discovery Museum

School break means extra programming, with interactive exhibits, hands-on learning and a warm place for kids to burn energy.
Joe Limardi Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley
Check out this week's schedule.

4. Winter Hiking at Mohonk Preserve

lightphoto
Looking to enjoy Crisp air, quiet trails, and picturesque snow-dusted cliffs. Late February hiking feels peaceful before spring crowds return to Mohonk.

5. Scenic Views at Minnewaska State Park Preserve

Google Streetview
Frozen lakes and dramatic overlooks make this one of the most photogenic winter spots in the Hudson Valley.

Minnewaska State Park Preserve/Photo by Meghan Schiereck on Unsplash
6. Ice Skating at McCann Ice Arena

Public skate sessions are still running! Whether you glide, wobble, or take a couple spills- it counts.

7. Hudson Valley Brewery in Beacon

The tasting room in Beacon is open Thursday - Monday with new releases and a food menu.

Hudson Valley Brewery Favorites Found in Market 32/Jana DeCamilla
Seating is first come first serve.

8. Maple Sugaring Demos Begin Around the Region

Late February kicks off maple season in parts of the Hudson Valley. Watch trees get tapped and sap boiled down into syrup at select farms and preserves. It’s one of the first real signs spring is creeping closer.

Bonus: NYC Events Worth the Drive (Feb 17–22)

If you’re feeling ambitious:

The train ride makes it easy if you want a bigger city night midweek.

