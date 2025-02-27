Battle of the Best 2025: Best Taco in the Hudson Valley

After weeks of polling the Hudson Valley and counting your votes, the Boris and Robyn show are finally ready to share some exciting results for 2025’s Battle of the Best!

Each morning, Boris and Robyn are sharing the winners of 10 categories. We asked for your favorite spots to grab everything from hot dogs and pizza to coffee and ice cream.

Get our free mobile app

Best Taco in the Hudson Valley

We are pleased to share that the winner of the Best Taco in the Hudson Valley is Hudson Taco! Hudson Taco wins this year earning 33% of the vote! Right on Newburgh’s Waterfront, Hudson Taco is known not only for their delicious tacos but tasty drink menu as well!

You can try the best tacos in the Hudson Valley yourself by visiting Hudson Taco at 27 Water Street, Newburgh, NY.