Savor The Best Wines Of the Hudson Valley This Drink Wine Day

We've got five favorite wines made right here in the Hudson Valley for National Drink Wine Day Feb. 18.

With National Drink Wine Day this week, it got me thinking about what people right here in the Hudson Valley consider to be the best wine made right here in the valley. We did a poll and have compiled a top 5 list.

While February 18th is observed annually as National Drink Wine Day, it would be a shame to celebrate only one day a year. Perhaps this day is just a reminder to drink wine. Wine does have its benefits after all. Moderate drinkers of wine have lower risks of liver disease, type II diabetes, certain kinds of cancers, heart attack, and stroke. It also can reduce the bad cholesterol (LDL) and increase the good (HDL).

Top 5 Favorite Hudson Valley Wines

Brotherhood Winery

Brotherhood Winery in Washingtonville, NY Est. in 1839 is the oldest winery in America, so there's a good reason it topped this list. Get the full story on the history of Brotherhood Winery here. The Reisling is their most awarded wine.



Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery

Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery in Warwick, NY (Orange County) has a lot of history being the first New York Craft Distillery and the oldest cidery in the state. The number 4 spot on our list also founded Black Dirt Distillery. The Black Dirt Red is a popular favorite wine.

Robibero Winery

Robibero Winery in New Paltz, NY (Ulster County) is a family-friendly, pet-friendly winery that takes the number 3 spot on our list. We're told all the reds and cabernets are great.

Benmarl Winery and Vineyard

Benmarl Winery and Vineyard is the oldest vineyard in America, located in Marlboro, NY (Ulster County) and coming at at number 2 on our list. The Benmarl Baco Noir has always been a popular favorite.

Millbrook Winery

Millbrook Vineyards & Winery in Millbrook, NY (Dutchess County) always seems to take the top spot on our wine lists, and rightfully so. The Hudson Valley's Premiere Wine Estate Places number 1 thanks to favorites like the Proprietors Special Reserve Cabernet Franc and the Millbrook Dry Riesling.

There's your list of top favorite Hudson Valley wines. Plenty of great wines to choose from and enjoy the National Drink Wine Day on Wednesday. As always, please drink responsibly.