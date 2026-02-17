Two Dutchess County Inmates Arraigned on Assault Charges Against Corrections Officers

Major news recently came from the Office of the Dutchess County District Attorney, regarding two incidents of assault involving inmates and corrections officers at the Green Haven Correctional Facility, located in Beekman, NY, part of Dutchess County. The assault incidents occurred months apart from one another, resulted in corrections officers being injured, and the inmates at the center of the incidents being hit with new charges.

First Assault at Green Haven

News of the arraignments came just prior to the weekend from the Office of Dutchess County District Attorney, Anthony Parisi. Two individual press releases were issued detailing the events of each incident.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The first press release from the DA's office detailed the encounter between an unidentified corrections officer and 58-year old inmate, Daniel Stratton. According to that release, the incident occurred during the evening hours of December 27, 2024. Stratton is alleged to have attempted to cause serious physical injury to the corrections officer by swinging an ice pick type object in his direction.

Get our free mobile app

The officer was struck in the face with the object, which resulted in the officer sustaining a laceration to his chin. Stitches were required to repair the injury. The ice pick type object is considered dangerous contraband inside a correctional facility.

Second Assault at Green Haven

The second of the reported incidents occurred several months later on July 21, 2025, and involved two corrections officers in a confrontation with an inmate identified as 43-year old Edward Gibson.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

In similar fashion to the first event, this incident also occurred during the evening hours, and according to the press release, inmate Gibson is alleged to have attempted to

cause serious physical injury the two corrections officers by swinging an ice pick type object in their direction.

One officer as a result fell to the ground and sustained a sprain of her knee and ankle and the other officer officer sustained multiple lacerations to his back.

New Inmate Charges

Both Stratton and Gibson faced arraignment by the Dutchess County Grand Jury on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. After arraignment, both Stratton and Gibson were remanded without bail, and they are both scheduled to be back in court on March 19, 2026.

Canva Canva loading...

Stratton was charged with the following crimes including...

1 count of Attempted Assault in the First Degree, a Class C Violent Felony

2 counts of Assault in the Second Degree, Class D Violent Felonies

1 count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree, a Class D Felony

Meanwhile Gibson was charged with...

2 counts of Attempted Assault in the First Degree, Class C Violent Felonies

4 counts of Assault in the Second Degree, Class D Violent Felonies

1 count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree, a Class D Felony

Previous Stories: Corrections Facilities Crack Down on Illegal Contraband in New York State

D.A. Parisi also included his own words in each of the press releases stating...

Corrections officers serve on the front lines of our justice

system, maintaining order in an environment that can be volatile and dangerous. The safety of corrections

officers in every institution throughout this county is a priority of my administration. Assaulting a

corrections officer is not only an attack on an individual, but also an attack on the rule of law and the

safety of every person inside that facility. Those who choose to commit violence, even while already

incarcerated, will be held fully accountable.

Both press releases concluded with the statement that the charges against the accused are merely accusations and that both are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Crossing New York State Lines With These Could Land You In Jail

Newburgh Apartment Complex Fire Fire rages at the Newburgh Parr Valley Condominiums, where various fire departments battled the flames and the extreme Winter weather conditions with below zero (0) temperatures and wind chill factors. Gallery Credit: Middle Hope Fire Department via Facebook