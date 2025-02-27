Battle of the Best 2025: Best Hot Dog in the Hudson Valley

The Boris & Robyn show are finally ready to share the results of this year’s Battle of the Best! We asked the Hudson Valley to share their favorite eateries and watering holes for 10 different categories and boy did you guys deliver!

After weeks of polling and rallying up the votes, we are ready to share the winner for 2025’s Battle of the Best winner for Best Hot Dog of the Hudson Valley!

Best Hot Dog in the Hudson Valley

We are pleased to share that Pete's Hot Dogs is this year's winner! Pete's Hot Dogs scored 34% of the votes this year. This iconic Newburgh eatery has been serving up Hot Dogs for over 90 years in the Hudson Valley!

You can try out these iconic dogs at Pete’s Hot Dogs at 293 S William St, Newburgh, NY 12550.