A former New York Rangers prospect just scored huge, but not in the way you think.

Brandon Crawley was a fourth-round draft pick in the 2017 NHL draft, and a promising young defenseman for the New York Rangers. His career came to an abrupt end after a serious car accident on Christmas Day in 2018. Crawley was riding in the back of an Uber in the area of Glen Rock, New Jersey, when his driver lost control and slammed into a utility pole.

Crawley vs. Uber

The serious crash unfortunately left him with significant injuries including vision issues, that ultimately led him to stepping away from professional hockey for good. Crawley was in the process of working his way through the Rangers' prospect system, and played for their AHL affiliate team, the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Two years after the incident in 2020, Crawley filed a lawsuit against Uber, and argued that they should be liable for their driver's negligence. Excessive speed was a major factor, but the driver denied any wrongdoing, and even counter-sued Crawley at one point.

What could've been

After years of legal battles, a New Jersey judge and jury sided with Crawley, agreed with his case, and awarded him $19 million. The awarded money is meant to cover medical expenses, lost wages, and the future earnings he likely would've made if his NHL dream wasn't drastically cut short.

It marks the end of a long legal battle for Crawley, who is now 29 years old, and even though the verdict can't give him back his hockey career, it does bring a sense of closure and justice after years of uncertainty.