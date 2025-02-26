Battle of the Best 2025: Best Brewery in the Hudson Valley

The Boris & Robyn show has spent the last couple of weeks gathering responses from all around the Hudson Valley about their absolute favorite spots to grab different foods and drinks. After counting up all the votes, we finally have more winners to announce in the 2025 Battle of the Best!

we asked for your favorites on 10 different categories ranging from best tacos and best pizza to best ice cream and best coffee.

Best Brewery in the Hudson Valley

We are pleased to share that the winner for the best brewery in the Hudson Valley is Mill House Brewing Company! Mill House Brewing Company has become a local favorite in Poughkeepsie both for their creative beers and delicious food offerings.

You can give Mill House Brewing a try for yourself by visiting them at 289 Mill St in Poughkeepsie.