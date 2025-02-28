Battle of the Best 2025: Best Sandwich in the Hudson Valley

After weeks of polling the Hudson Valley, we are nearly at the end of sharing this year’s results for the Boris and & Robyn Show’s Battle of the Best!

We asked you to share with us your favorite spots to grab burgers, wings, ice cream, coffee, and more!

Best Sandwich in the Hudson Valley

We are pleased to share that the winner of this year’s Battle of the Best for best Sandwich goes to Roma Deli! Roma Deli in Wappingers Falls won this year’s poll with 26% of the vote.

As stated on their site, "Established in 1987, we are proud to become one of the premier caterers and food attractions in Wappingers Falls, NY. Our food is all prepared and cooked in-house and with high quality and authentic Italian ingredients."

You can try Roma Deli out for yourself by visiting 237 Myers Corners Rd Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.