New York State Police said they arrested a suspect that lead them on a vehicle pursuit through multiple counties early Tuesday afternoon. Offcials say they took the 33-year-old man into custody, who was found to be in possession of fentanyl, amphetamines, and crack-cocaine.

The pursuit was initially called off by State Police. New York state currently does not have any No Chase Laws in effect, though sometimes police will call off a pursuit if the chase takes them through heavy traffic, or narrow residential roads. This is done to avoid any danger to innocent motorists.

See Also: Police Conduct Huge Bust As Guns & Drugs Seized Out of Hudson Valley Food Truck

Tuesday's pursuit comes only a day after State Police arrested two male suspects in Orange County, they say were in possession of drugs and illegal weapons.

Poughkeepsie Suspect Arrested After Chase With State Police

New York State Police said in a press release that troopers attempted to stop a 2017 Honda Civic traveling south on Route 9W in the town of Lloyd, Tuesday afternoon,.

See Also: Newburgh Woman Allegedly Lead Cops On Chase Before Crashing in a Pond

State Police say the operator of the vehicle, later identified as a 33-year-old Poughkeepsie man failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated. State Police say they pursued the vehicle for approximately 13 miles before they called off the pursuit.

Offcials say the fleeing vehicle later collided with a Town of Marlborough Police vehicle on 9W in the town of Newburgh, causing the Civic to become inoperable.

State Police say the suspect opened the door of the vehicle to flee on foot, and in doing so, he damaged a Town of Newburgh Police vehicle. The foot pursuit was described by police as "short", as the man was soon taken into custody.

The suspect was arraigned in the Town of Plattekill Court and then remanded to the Ulster County Jail on $100,000 cash bail, $200,000 bond, $400,000 partial bond.

See Also: New York State Woman Allegedly Lead Police On Two Chases In One Month