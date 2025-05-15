6 Great Parks in the Hudson Valley For Summer BBQs
There are some great parks throughout the Hudson Valley that will make a great setting for your family BBQs.
There is actually a National Barbecue Day is celebrated annually on May 16. According to National Day Calendar, Americans across the country enjoy bbq on this day, whether its grilling at home, or getting takeout.
Memorial Day weekend is upon us and its the official kickoff to summer here in the Hudson Valley. Many families go out all summer with friends, having get togethers and firing up the grill, cooking up burgers and hot dogs, and more. I remember as a kid growing up in Carmel, NY and having fun times at Putnam Park going to bbqs with family on weekends and swimming in the lake there. Now with July 4th here, it will be an especially busy weekend in the Hudson Valley.
6 Great Hudson Valley Parks For Family BBQs This Summer
Bowdoin Park
Bowdoin Park is a beautiful 301 acre park located on the banks of the Hudson River off Sheafe Rd, in Wappingers Falls (Dutchess County) with scenic views. The park has many pavilions along with picnic tables and bbq grills. Plus a playground area, soccer fields, two softball fields, and a sand volleyball court. Many a fun time has been had in this park over the years.
Waryas Park
Waryas Park on the Poughkeepsie waterfront (Dutchess County) offers one of the best views of the Hudson River and the Mid Hudson Bridge and the Walkway over the Hudson. You'll also find a pavilion, bbq grills and picnic tables available on the premises.
Bear Mountain State Park
Bear Mountain State Park in Tomkins Cove (Rockland County) has spectacular views with picnic tables and bbq grills. Plus lake and river fishing access, a swimming pool, hiking and biking along with a museum and zoo!
Plum Point Park
Plum Point Park is a 103 acre park located in New Windsor (Orange County) has bbq grills and although signs say no swimming, people apparently still do according to one review on Google. The park boasts spectacular views and offers boating, fishing and hiking.
Riverfront Green Park
Riverfront Green Park in Peekskill (Westchester County) is a park truly designed for families with great views and a huge pavilion complete with bbq grills. You can picnic by the water and there is also a play area for kids.
Lake Taghkanic
Lake Taghkanic just off the Taconic State Parkway in Ancram (Columbia County) has always been a popular destination for Hudson Valley area residents. Whether it's swimming or getting family and friends together for a bbq, it's a great spot. The 1.5-mile-long lake covers 168 acres and has a maximum depth of 40 feet with an average depth of 19 feet. These days, the Lake Taghkanic State Park offers tent and trailer campsites, cabins and cottages, two beaches, picnic areas, paddleboat and kayak rentals, playgrounds, sports fields, a rentable pavilion, a rec hall, and showers. They also offer hiking, biking, fishing, and more.
Well there ya have it. 6 great Hudson Valley area parks that you'll be able to visit with family and bbq at this summer. So fire up the grill and make some memories. Have fun and be safe!
