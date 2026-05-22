Just weeks after plans surfaced for a new Tesla facility in the Town of Poughkeepsie, the company has officially withdrawn its application from the Planning Board.

The proposal called for a more than 20,000-square-foot Tesla vehicle repair and service center along Route 9D. The project quickly drew attention from residents, local officials, and community groups after details became public in April.

According to town records, the application was withdrawn ahead of this week’s Planning Board meeting on Thursday, effectively halting the review process... at least for now.

Concerns with Proposed Tesla Facility

During previous meetings, board members and residents raised concerns about several issues tied to the proposed facility, including traffic, environmental impacts, and emergency response preparedness related to electric vehicle battery fires.

The project had the potential to bring a major national brand into the Hudson Valley while expanding EV infrastructure in the area, but reaction from the community was sharply divided. Some residents welcomed the possibility of jobs and economic development, while others questioned whether the site was appropriate for the type of operation being proposed.

At this point, it’s unclear whether Tesla intends to submit a revised proposal in the future or abandon plans for the location altogether.

Tesla has not publicly commented on the reason for the withdrawal.

The now-withdrawn proposal would have placed the facility on Route 9D in the Town of Poughkeepsie, adding to the growing number of electric vehicle-related projects being considered across the Hudson Valley.