Memorial Day is often considered the unofficial kickoff to summer, but Memorial Day is much more than BBQs and pool openings. It’s a national day of remembrance honoring the U.S. military service members who died while serving their country.

Across the Hudson Valley, communities gather for parades, wreath-layings, ceremonies, concerts, and family-friendly festivals that blend reflection with the first big outdoor weekend of the season. No matter what you're looking for- there’s something happening nearly everywhere this weekend.

Memorial Day Parades & Ceremonies

Thursday, May 21:

Village of Larchmont & Town of Mamaroneck Parade: Larchmont/Mamaroneck at 7 p.m. beginning at Chatsworth Avenue Bridge, followed by a wreath-laying at Constitution Park and complimentary hot dogs.

Friday, May 22:

Westchester County Memorial Day Service Lasdon Park, Katonah at 11 a.m .: County officials and veterans gather for a formal memorial service at Lasdon Park’s Veterans Memorial.

.: County officials and veterans gather for a formal memorial service at Lasdon Park’s Veterans Memorial. Intrepid Museum Memorial Day Weekend Manhattan May 22–25: military ceremonies, free flight deck movie nights, and the fan-favorite “Battle of the Big Bands” swing event aboard the historic aircraft carrier.

Saturday, May 23:

Woodstock-New Paltz Art & Crafts Fair Ulster County Fairgrounds, New Paltz May 23–26: more than 200 juried artists and makers, live music, craft demonstrations, specialty food vendors, and kids’ activities.

more than 200 juried artists and makers, live music, craft demonstrations, specialty food vendors, and kids’ activities. Barn Star Spring Antiques Show Dutchess County Fairgrounds, Rhinebeck May 23–24: Vintage furniture, jewelry, art, décor, and antique finds spread across the fairgrounds during this annual Memorial Day weekend tradition.

Sunday, May 24:

Walkway Over the Hudson Mayfest Waryas Park, Poughkeepsie Sunday, May 24: Mayfest brings together nearly 200 vendors, food trucks, local breweries, artisans, and family activities beneath the Walkway Over the Hudson. Free shuttles will run between Highland and Poughkeepsie.

Mayfest brings together nearly 200 vendors, food trucks, local breweries, artisans, and family activities beneath the Walkway Over the Hudson. Free shuttles will run between Highland and Poughkeepsie. Walkway Over the Hudson Memorial Ceremony 7:30 p.m.: Held at the flagpole on the Walkway Over the Hudson, this evening ceremony is hosted by Pleasant Valley American Legion Post members and offers a scenic, reflective setting overlooking the Hudson River.

World War II Military Displays at the FDR Library- Hyde Park Sunday, May 24: WWII military displays and exhibits at the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library & Museum.

WWII military displays and exhibits at the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library & Museum. Hudson Berkshire Wine, Food & Craft Festival- Chatham, May 24–25: Wineries, cideries, distilleries, food vendors, and craft exhibitors gather at the Columbia County Fairgrounds for a full weekend of tastings and local flavors.

Monday, May 25 | Memorial Day

Hyde Park Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony- Hyde Park, 10 a.m. : One of Dutchess County’s most well-known Memorial Day traditions. The parade marches north along Route 9 toward Town Hall before concluding with memorial services hosted by the American Legion.

: One of Dutchess County’s most well-known Memorial Day traditions. The parade marches north along Route 9 toward Town Hall before concluding with memorial services hosted by the American Legion. Newburgh Memorial Day Parade- Newburgh, 10 a.m .: The procession moves from West Street to Broadway before concluding with services at Washington’s Headquarters.

.: The procession moves from West Street to Broadway before concluding with services at Washington’s Headquarters. Beacon Memorial Day Ceremony- Veteran’s Memorial Hall, Beacon at 11 a.m.: Beacon honors local veterans with a community ceremony on Main Street at Veteran’s Memorial Hall.

Beacon honors local veterans with a community ceremony on Main Street at Veteran’s Memorial Hall. Woodstock Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony- Woodstock,12 p.m.: Small-town Hudson Valley parade route beginning at the Woodstock Playhouse and ending at Woodstock Cemetery before ceremonies continue on Neher Street.

Know Before You Go

Parade routes and ceremony times can occasionally shift due to weather or municipal updates, so it’s smart to check local town websites or veterans organizations before heading out. And yes, this is the Hudson Valley and Memorial Day weather can be moody, so pack sunscreen and a hoodie!