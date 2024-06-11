Two Orange County Men Arrested and Charged On Multiple Counts

New York State Police say a recent traffic stop has lead to the arrest of two Hudson Valley men. The arrests took place early Monday afternoon in Newburgh, and now both suspects are facing numerous charges, including criminal possession of a firearm.

State Police have attended to several high profile arrest cases across New York over the past week -  including a high-speed chase that lead to the arrest of a fugitive wanted for triple homicide, as well as arresting an upstate suspect they say set fire to a vehicle with a person still inside.

The City of Newburgh has also attracted some rather unwanted national-level news in recent weeks, after multiple law enforcement agencies coordinated to bust a highly sophisticated crime ring that allegedly sold guns, cocaine, and fentanyl out of a local Jamaican-themed food truck located across from City Hall.

State Police Say Two Newburgh Men Arrested and Charged 

New York State Police said in a press release that a CSU Unit was patrolling South Street in the city of Newburgh when they observed a 2005 gray Honda Pilot in violation of the traffic laws. and conducted a stop.

State Police said they stopped the vehicle and identified the 19-year-old driver, and a 20-year-old passenger, both from Newburgh.

While speaking with the suspects, State Police said they observed an open can of beer in the vehicle. A further search of the vehicle lead State Police to a hidden compartment and a loaded 9mm Polymer 80 Ghost Gun with ammunition under the passenger seat of the vehicle, says offcials.

K-9 Kell conducted a search of the vehicle and located approximately 1 gram of LSD and approximately 562 grams of cannabis, says State Police. Also, troopers say a search of the center console trap revealed four AR-15 full auto switches.

Both men were arrested and arraigned at the Orange County Central Arraignment and then remanded to Orange County Jail.

