A drug supplier from New York City is headed to prison for his role in a drug trafficking ring that moved drugs throughout Ulster County.

Cecilio Wareham, 48, of Queens, New York, was sentenced on May 11, to 63 months in Federal Prison, followed by three years of parole, for his conviction of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

Wareham previously admitted in October 2025, to supplying his co-conspirator, Greg Tejada, with quantities of cocaine for redistribution, including over 2 kilograms of cocaine that were seized from Tejada in October 2024.

“Cecilio Wareham will spend the next 63 months in federal prison due to his role in a distribution network poisoning our streets. Wareham and his accused associates were identified and indicted thanks to strong collaboration between law enforcement partners at the local and federal levels," First Assistant United States Attorney John A. Sarcone III stated. "Together their efforts uncovered this operation and have removed these deadly drugs from our streets.”

Ulster County Cocaine Trafficking Ring Busted

In April 2025, ten defendants, including Wareham, were indicted for their roles in drug trafficking organizations that distributed large quantities of cocaine and crack cocaine in and around Kingston, New York and other areas of Ulster County. The Department of Justice says the organizations are alleged to have distributed over 11 kilograms of cocaine and hundreds of grams of cocaine base. Search warrants in Ulster County reportedly resulted in the seizure of more than five kilograms of cocaine and 270 grams of cocaine base.

HSI New York Acting Special Agent in Charge Michael Alfonso said the sentencing was the result of a “long-term joint effort to uncover and disrupt the organizations pushing dangerous narcotics into our neighborhoods."

HSI New York, in close coordination with our federal, state, and local partners, will continue to target and root out the pipelines, intermediaries, and groups that profit from addiction. We will not waver in our mission to protect our communities and bring traffickers to justice.”

List of Charges in Ulster County Drug Trafficking Bust

The remaining defendants, all charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, face the following minimum and maximum terms of imprisonment upon conviction:

Name Age Residence Minimum Term of Imprisonment Maximum Term of Imprisonment Damon Dunn, aka “Moe” 48 Tilson, New York 10 years Life Greg Tejada, aka “Bear, 48 Highland Lakes, New Jersey 10 years Life Richard Johnson 35 New York, New York 10 years Life Kevin Dunn 52 New York, New York 5 years 40 years Aidan White 23 Kingston, New York 5 years 40 years Kristine Scibelli 41 Middletown, New York 5 years 40 years Xavier Patterson, aka “Xay” 28 New York, New York 5 years 40 years Allen McGraw, aka “Snoop” 44 Utica, New York None 20 years Raymond Robinson 53 Kingston, New York None 20 years

Damon Dunn, Raymond Robinson, Greg Tejada, Kristine Scibelli, Xavier Patterson, and Richard Johnson are all also charged with Distribution of a Controlled Substance. Aidan White and Damon Dunn are charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, as well.

Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team (URGENT)

The announcement was made by First Assistant United States Attorney John A. Sarcone III; HSI New York Acting Special Agent in Charge Michael Alfonso; and Ulster County Sheriff Juan Figueroa, whose office leads the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team (URGENT).

URGENT is an inter-agency task force focusing on criminal activity ranging from narcotics trafficking to New-York-based gang operations active in Ulster County.

“Removing the threat of dangerous narcotics trafficking in our county is one of the main directives of the URGENT task force," Ulster County Sheriff Juan Figueroa stated. " Illegal drug use in our county leads to other serious crimes. This case highlights the strength of interagency cooperation and the dedication of our investigators. We will continue to pursue those who bring illegal drugs into our neighborhoods and ensure they are brought before the justice system.”