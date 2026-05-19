A man in Dutchess County is facing some serious charges after a dispute with a neighbor over property lines turned violent.

On Friday evening May 15, 2026, at 5 p.m., New York State Police in Dover were contacted by dispatchers from Dutchess County 911 to a private residence on Holsapple Road in the town of Dover for a reported disturbance.

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According to State Police, a 65-year-old male and Todd Tripp, 37, were involved in a verbal altercation about a property line dispute.

During that altercation, Tripp reportedly raised a string trimmer and struck the victim, causing multiple lacerations to the face and arm, as well as swelling to one eye.

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The victim was transported to Danbury Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Tripp was charged with:

Felony Second- Degree Assault.

Tripp was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.