Dover Man Assaulted With Lawn Tool Over Property Lines
A man in Dutchess County is facing some serious charges after a dispute with a neighbor over property lines turned violent.
On Friday evening May 15, 2026, at 5 p.m., New York State Police in Dover were contacted by dispatchers from Dutchess County 911 to a private residence on Holsapple Road in the town of Dover for a reported disturbance.
According to State Police, a 65-year-old male and Todd Tripp, 37, were involved in a verbal altercation about a property line dispute.
During that altercation, Tripp reportedly raised a string trimmer and struck the victim, causing multiple lacerations to the face and arm, as well as swelling to one eye.
The victim was transported to Danbury Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Tripp was charged with:
- Felony Second- Degree Assault.
Tripp was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.