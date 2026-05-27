Right here in the Hudson Valley, there are non-profit organizations that work day in and day out, providing essential services to our friends, families, and neighbors. Kaplan Career Academy is one of those places, and is a non-profit children's school dedicated to supporting children with special needs from across the Hudson Valley, offering a structured, individualized approach to education that helps students thrive both academically and personally.

Individualized Education

Kaplan is designed for students who may struggle in traditional classroom settings, and they offer tailored instruction built around each child's Individualized Education Program, or IEP for short. They also provide behavioral support, counseling services, and a strong emphasis on social growth.

In Touch Interview with Kaplan

I had the opportunity to speak with Principal Jay Posephney, Vice Principal Miss Jennifer Miller, and SEPTSA Vice President Alexandra DelValle, on In Touch with the Hudson Valley. We discussed the various programs and services they offer to students all across the Hudson Valley, as well as a big upcoming project they're excited to get rolling.

LISTEN TO THE FULL EPISODE HERE!

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Project Playground

After recently relocating from Orange County to Wappingers Falls, Kaplan is working to rebuild an important part of its campus through an initiative called Project Playground. The move meant leaving behind a playground that once played a key role in students' daily routines, particularly for those who benefit from structured outdoor activity and sensory play.

"We had a big piece of property out in Orange County, and we ended up having to move, and when we moved we lost a lot of the green space that we had over there. When we took over this building in Wappingers, there wasn't a real outdoor play area for the kids. That's what we want to design. We have a bunch of kids who need to move around and get the energy out, and we need a safe space for them to be able to do that." said Principal Posephney.

Project Playground aims to create a safe, inclusive space designed specifically for children of all abilities. As a non-profit, Kaplan is actively seeking sponsorships and community support to bring this vision to life. With the help of local business and residents, the project will provide a lasting resource for students and families throughout the Hudson Valley.

For more information, and to support the cause, click HERE.

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Kaplan Academy has a strong SEPTSA (Special Education Parent Teacher Student Association) where they work closely with parents and students to ensure a safe and educational environment where all students' needs are met.

Looking Ahead

As Kaplan Career Academy continues building its future in the Hudson Valley, initiatives like Project Playground represent more than just a new play space, they reflect the school’s larger mission of creating safe, supportive environments where every student has the opportunity to grow, connect, and succeed. Through individualized education, therapeutic support, career readiness programs, and strong community partnerships, Kaplan is helping students and families navigate challenges while preparing for brighter futures. With continued support from local businesses, sponsors, and community members, Project Playground will become another important step in ensuring children of all abilities have a place where they feel included, encouraged, and empowered!