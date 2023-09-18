A sinking ship is sometimes used as a metaphor to describe a situation that gets worse and worse by the moment.

Such an example played out late Friday night, when police say a Newburgh woman refused to stop and lead them on a chase through two towns in two counties. In this case, the sinking part was quite literal. Now, police say this Hudson Valley woman is facing multiple charges, including felonies.

She also was issued 50 tickets, according to authorities.

New York State Woman Allegedly Leads Police on Drunken Chase and Crashes in Pound

The New York State Police said in a press release that a trooper observed a 2014 Cadillac traveling north on Route 9W in the Town of Newburgh late Friday.

See Also: Man in New York Charged With DWI While Driving to DWI Impact Meeting

State Police said the driver violated "numerous vehicle and traffic laws", and attempted to pull them over. The driver of the vehicle, a 38-year-old woman from the town of Newburgh, failed to comply and fled from the trooper initiating a pursuit, says the press release.

MattGush MattGush loading...

The pursuit traveled through the towns of Newburgh and into Ulster County through Marlborough. State Police say the chase eventually came to a watery end when the vehicle drove into a pond on Marchese Drive in the town of Marlborough.

State Police Save Suspect

The suspect was unable to exit as the vehicle began to sink into the water, though a trooper entered the water and was able to remove her through the driver side window and then successfully swim back to shore with her.

A further investigation revealed that the suspect was impaired by alcohol. She was charged with felony Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) and felony DWAI drugs, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator, and Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd degree.

See Also: Police: Drunk and High New York Motorist Crashes Car In Swimming Pool

State police said they issued her an appearance ticket, and she's due back in court in October. She was also issued 50 tickets.