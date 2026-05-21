Contract Disputes Spark Protests At Hudson Valley Hospitals

Contract Disputes Spark Protests At Hudson Valley Hospitals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 12: Nurses from New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center strike outside the hospital on January 12, 2026 in New York City. Nearly 15,000 nurses from New York-Presbyterian/Columbia, Montefiore Medical Center and the main campus of Mount Sinai Hospital, NYC's biggest hospitals, have gone on strike. The union representing the nurses says they are demanding higher wages, more security at hospitals to reduce violent episodes and shootings, and a commitment to ensuring minimum staffing ratios./(Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Nurses and frontline healthcare workers across the Hudson Valley are expected to hit the picket lines Friday as contract disputes continue with WMCHealth hospitals.

According to healthcare workers union 1199SEIU, several hundred employees will participate in a “Day of Action” at three hospitals in the WMCHealth network:

  • MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie
  • Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern
  • Bon Secours Hospital in Port Jervis

Union members say they are continuing to demand fair wages, stronger benefits, and pension protections as negotiations continue with the hospital system.

Workers involved include nurses, respiratory therapists, lab and radiology techs, clerks, assistants, social workers, and other frontline staff.

“Enough Is Enough”: Hospital Workers Picket Across Hudson Valley Today

“Enough Is Enough”: Hospital Workers Picket Across Hudson Valley Today

Read More: Hudson Valley Healthcare Workers Plan Picket On March 18 | https://wpdh.com/hudson-valley-healthcare-workers-rally/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

1199SEIU claims some employees at MidHudson Regional have been working without a first union contract for nearly two years. The union also argues wages are not keeping pace with the Hudson Valley’s rising cost of living.

In a statement, the union pointed to WMCHealth’s nearly $3 billion in operating revenue in 2024 while claiming top executives received multi-million-dollar compensation packages.

Several elected officials and political candidates are expected to join workers on the picket lines, including Assemblymember Jonathan Jacobson and Nyack Mayor Joe Rand.

Friday Picket Locations & Times

MidHudson Regional Hospital
241 North Road, Poughkeepsie
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Good Samaritan Hospital
255 Lafayette Avenue, Suffern
11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bon Secours Hospital
160 East Main Street, Port Jervis
Noon to 2 p.m.

WMCHealth operates 10 hospitals and employs roughly 13,000 workers across the region. As of Thursday, the healthcare system had not publicly responded to the planned demonstrations.

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Filed Under: Dutchess County, healthcare, Hudson Valley, Nurses, protest
Categories: Around the Hudson Valley, Articles, Hudson Valley News, News

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