Contract Disputes Spark Protests At Hudson Valley Hospitals
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Nurses and frontline healthcare workers across the Hudson Valley are expected to hit the picket lines Friday as contract disputes continue with WMCHealth hospitals.
According to healthcare workers union 1199SEIU, several hundred employees will participate in a “Day of Action” at three hospitals in the WMCHealth network:
Union members say they are continuing to demand fair wages, stronger benefits, and pension protections as negotiations continue with the hospital system.
Workers involved include nurses, respiratory therapists, lab and radiology techs, clerks, assistants, social workers, and other frontline staff.
Read More: Hudson Valley Healthcare Workers Plan Picket On March 18 | https://wpdh.com/hudson-valley-healthcare-workers-rally/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral
1199SEIU claims some employees at MidHudson Regional have been working without a first union contract for nearly two years. The union also argues wages are not keeping pace with the Hudson Valley’s rising cost of living.
In a statement, the union pointed to WMCHealth’s nearly $3 billion in operating revenue in 2024 while claiming top executives received multi-million-dollar compensation packages.
Several elected officials and political candidates are expected to join workers on the picket lines, including Assemblymember Jonathan Jacobson and Nyack Mayor Joe Rand.
MidHudson Regional Hospital
241 North Road, Poughkeepsie
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Good Samaritan Hospital
255 Lafayette Avenue, Suffern
11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bon Secours Hospital
160 East Main Street, Port Jervis
Noon to 2 p.m.
WMCHealth operates 10 hospitals and employs roughly 13,000 workers across the region. As of Thursday, the healthcare system had not publicly responded to the planned demonstrations.