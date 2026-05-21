Nurses and frontline healthcare workers across the Hudson Valley are expected to hit the picket lines Friday as contract disputes continue with WMCHealth hospitals. According to healthcare workers union 1199SEIU, several hundred employees will participate in a “Day of Action” at three hospitals in the WMCHealth network: MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie

Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern

Bon Secours Hospital in Port Jervis Union members say they are continuing to demand fair wages, stronger benefits, and pension protections as negotiations continue with the hospital system. Workers involved include nurses, respiratory therapists, lab and radiology techs, clerks, assistants, social workers, and other frontline staff. “Enough Is Enough”: Hospital Workers Picket Across Hudson Valley Today

“Enough Is Enough”: Hospital Workers Picket Across Hudson Valley Today

Read More: Hudson Valley Healthcare Workers Plan Picket On March 18 | https://wpdh.com/hudson-valley-healthcare-workers-rally/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

1199SEIU claims some employees at MidHudson Regional have been working without a first union contract for nearly two years. The union also argues wages are not keeping pace with the Hudson Valley’s rising cost of living.

In a statement, the union pointed to WMCHealth’s nearly $3 billion in operating revenue in 2024 while claiming top executives received multi-million-dollar compensation packages.

Several elected officials and political candidates are expected to join workers on the picket lines, including Assemblymember Jonathan Jacobson and Nyack Mayor Joe Rand.

Friday Picket Locations & Times

MidHudson Regional Hospital

241 North Road, Poughkeepsie

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Good Samaritan Hospital

255 Lafayette Avenue, Suffern

11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bon Secours Hospital

160 East Main Street, Port Jervis

Noon to 2 p.m.

WMCHealth operates 10 hospitals and employs roughly 13,000 workers across the region. As of Thursday, the healthcare system had not publicly responded to the planned demonstrations.