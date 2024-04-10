They say at first if you don't succeed? However, this is a prime example of a person who apparently didn't learn much the first time around.

A New York state woman is facing a host of charges, including 3rd degree unlawful fleeing of an officer, and reckless driving, after she allegedly lead authorities on two vehicle chases in just under one month's time.

One of the chases even took the suspect, and police who were in pursuit, over the state line into New York, says officials.

How was this suspect able to go free after the first high speed chase, you may ask? According to WIVB, a technicality.

New York State Woman Allegedly Leads Law Enforcement on Two Chases in One Month

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says that a 24-year-old woman lead officials on a chase that took them through several towns in upstate New York. However, WIVB says the alleged March 18 chase came to an end when the suspect drove into a ditch, before fleeing on foot into a cabin two miles away.

After the suspect was found in the cabin and arrested, she was free again due to police "not filing charges in time to hold her", after she was in custody while hospitalized, according to WIVB.

Authorities say the very same suspect was back at it again Tuesday morning, after she lead police on another chase that started in Pennsylvania, and ended in the town of Mina, New York.

The suspect was arrested and is facing numerous charges, says police.

