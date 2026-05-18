A former 'Friends' cast member was spotted in Poughkeepsie last week in support of their latest project.

Spotting celebrities in the Hudson Valley has become pretty commonplace these days. As more films and television shows continue to be filmed in the area, many stars have fallen in love with the area. Whether visiting or purchasing a home and calling the Hudson Valley their home, celebrities just can't get enough of the region.

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'Friends' Star Visits Poughkeepsie, New York

One star who will always be known for her breakout role in Friends is no stranger to the Hudson Valley.

Students at Vassar College got quite a surprise last week when Lisa Kudrow returned to the Hudson Valley campus where she once studied years before becoming one of television’s most recognizable faces.

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Kudrow, who famously played Phoebe Buffay on Friends, returned to Vassar for a conversation about the finale of her HBO series The Comeback. Joining her on stage were longtime collaborator and fellow Vassar alumnus Dan Bucatinsky, along with director Michael Patrick King. The event, titled “During a Conversation Among Friends,” focused on fame, friendship, creativity and the long history the trio shares both on and off screen.

While many fans still instantly associate Kudrow with Friends, the actress has spent years building a career far beyond Central Perk. Her HBO series The Comeback became a cult favorite after debuting in 2005 and recently returned for a third and final season.

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Lisa Kudrow Takes Trip Down Memory Lane in Hudson Valley

The Vassar discussion also turned into a bit of a trip down memory lane. Bucatinsky joked that as a drama major, the closest he probably came to interacting with Kudrow during their college days was performing with a dance troupe outside Olmsted Hall while she was likely inside trying to study biology. Kudrow admitted that her science background unexpectedly helped her acting career because it taught her how to observe people and figure things out. She also credited one of her professors with helping shape her outlook, recalling advice that a liberal arts education could prepare students to do just about anything.

Michael Patrick King, who was visiting Vassar for the first time, said he could immediately see how much the campus still meant to Kudrow. According to the college, he noticed her face light up as they drove through the school’s main gate.

The visit even included a special podcast recording on campus featuring Kudrow, Bucatinsky and King discussing The Comeback, Hollywood and their longtime friendship.