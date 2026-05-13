A New Windsor man is headed to prison for 10 years after stabbing a sleeping family member inside a home back in January.

Khiyan Bascus, 23, was sentenced Tuesday in Orange County Court after previously pleading guilty to attempted first-degree assault.

Prosecutors say the attack happened on the morning of January 2 inside a home in the Town of New Windsor, when investigators say Bascus " suddenly attacked and stabbed multiple times" a relative that was asleep at the home. The victim suffered injuries to the face and chest and needed surgery.

Police say Bascus then ran from the home, but was later found in the backyard of a nearby house reportedly with blood still on his hands. Investigators also recovered a knife and clothing believed to have been used in the attack.

District Attorney Hoovler praised the Town of New Windsor Police Department and New York State Police for their quick response and investigation.

"This defendant's violent admitted conduct deserves the significant sentence imposed by the court," said Hoovler. "Domestic violence has life-changing consequences for victims such as the one in this case and I commend the Town of New Windsor Police Department for their prompt and thorough response. I urge all victims of domestic violence to come forward and to know that there are resources and support available to them from my Office and agencies such as Fearless! Hudson Valley. The prosecution of violent felonies will continue to be an essential priority of my Office."

Bascus also faces five years of parole after he is released from prison.