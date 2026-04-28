Hudson Valley School District Gets $10 Million in Funding; Where is it Going?

New York is rolling out more than $100 million in funding to public schools across the state. Right here in the Hudson Valley, one district is getting a major piece of that investment.

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Millions Given to Schools Across New York State

The Newburgh Enlarged City School District is one of five districts across the state receiving funding in the latest round of the state's Clean Green Schools initiative.

The program, run through NYSERDA, focuses on schools in priority or disadvantaged communities, helping remove the cost barriers that often prevent major building improvements.

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Big Upgrade Coming to Newburgh Schools

Newburgh is set to receive more than $10 million as part of the state’s Clean Green Schools Initiative. The funding will be used to install ground source heat pump systems at two buildings, fully replacing traditional heating and cooling systems that rely on fossil fuels.

Along with that, the district will upgrade ventilation and air filtration systems, something that’s become a major focus for schools in recent years. The goal is simple. Cleaner air, more consistent temperatures, and a healthier environment for both students and staff.

The improvements are expected to cut energy use in those buildings by about 55 percent.

Funding Championed by State Leaders

Reaction to the funding has been overwhelmingly positive from state leaders and education officials. Governor Kathy Hochul said the investment will help ensure “more students… benefit from modernized and healthier learning environments,” while NYSERDA President Doreen Harris called the upgrades “real results” that will lower energy costs and improve indoor air quality. State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa added that these kinds of projects are helping schools create “healthier spaces for students to learn and grow,” something students at all districts, including Newburgh, deserve, regardless of their income level.

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