Community and Camaraderie this Weekend in Highland

Get ready, Highland! This weekend is going to be the ultimate celebration of Spring. The annual Springfest returns to the Town of Lloyd this year, bringing a full day of family fun, local shopping, entertainment, and community celebration!

Live Music and Family Fun

The annual event has become a favorite tradition for residents and visitors alike, offering a chance to support local businesses, artists, and organizations while enjoying everything that makes the Hudson Valley special during the Spring season. You can look forward to a fun and lively atmosphere featuring local vendors, food and drinks, live music and other entertainment, as well as activities for the kids, including a dedicated Kidz Zone packed with family friendly fun!

YoBounce Party Rental will be providing two full size bounce houses, plus a 60' Street Racer Obstacle Course, run by the BSA Troop 70 out of Highland! This will be located in the town field during the day.

Visitors can also look forward to a full day of live music, with 3 bands playing throughout the festivities.

See the full list of bands and times below:

The Music of Steel 11am - 1pm at the pavilion stage

Dads After Dark 2:30-5:00 at the pavilion stage

Rivals NY 3:45-5:45 at the flatbed stage/Corner of Main St. & Vineyard Ave.

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Springfest is more than just a seasonal festival, it's a showcase of the creativity and community spirit that defines Highland. From handmade crafts and artwork to delicious local eats and live entertainment, the event highlights many of the small businesses and talented makers that help keep the Hudson Valley thriving.

Watch Main St. in Highland be Transformed

Families can spend the day exploring vendor booths, enjoying outdoor activities, and taking in the energy of the festival as Main Street fills with music, laughter, and springtime excitement! Organizers say the event is designed for all ages, making it the perfect weekend outing for both locals and visitors looking to enjoy the warmer weather and support the community!

One thing I'm particularly excited for at Springfest this year, is the Toilet Races.

Yes, you heard that right. Toilet Races. What is that exactly? Well there's only one way to find out, and that's by attending Springfest! This event is going to be a blast, and it's all for a great cause, supporting the Town of Lloyd Lions Club!

The Lions Club is committed to serving our community with projects like their SightFirst Program aiming to eradicate blindness, their Leo Program providing the youth of the world with an opportunity for personal development through volunteering, providing aid and disaster relief, awarding grants for humanitarian projects, and so much more.

Full Day of Family Fun

As Spring arrives across the Hudson Valley, events like this continue to bring people together and celebrate the charm of Highland. With local vendors, community organizations, entertainment, and activities all in one place. The return of Springfest promises another memorable day in Highland for sure!

See you at Springfest! Saturday May 16 from 11AM-6PM in the hamlet of Highland and the town field.