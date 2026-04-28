A Hudson Valley high school student is getting national recognition for using tech to make a real difference locally.

Congressman Pat Ryan announced that Newburgh Free Academy junior Aarna Patel has won the 2025 NY-18 Congressional App Challenge for her app, Hudson Connect.

The app is designed with one goal in mind: helping people across the 18th District quickly find local resources. Think everything from food assistance and community programs to services for seniors and students, all organized in one place.

Hudson Connect uses an interactive map and lets users filter by category, making it easier to navigate what’s available nearby. It also allows community members to suggest new resources, keeping the platform current and hyper-local.

Ryan praised Patel not just for her technical skills, but for creating something with real impact.

“I am incredibly proud to congratulate Newburgh Free Academy 11th grader, Aarna, on winning this year’s Congressional App Challenge with her amazing program, Hudson Connect,” said Congressman Pat Ryan. “Not only did Aarna demonstrate immense entrepreneurial spirit – and build a functioning, well-made app – but she created something specifically designed to help members of our community. That is certainly worth celebrating. Well done, Aarna – our entire Hudson Valley community can’t wait to see what you do next!”

Patel says the idea came from wanting to make communities feel more connected and supported.

“Participating in the Congressional App Challenge and attending the House of Code has been an incredible honor. I created Hudson Connect to help people find local and accessible resources and to bring the community closer together,” said Aarna Patel of New Windsor. “Having the app recognized on a national stage was both exciting and deeply meaningful. Connecting with other student innovators and speaking with Congressman Ryan and his team reinforced how powerful technology can be in supporting and uplifting a community. The support from Congressman Ryan’s team throughout the process made the experience even better and truly memorable.”

As the winner, her app will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol as part of the nationwide competition, which encourages middle and high school students to explore coding and innovation.

If you’ve got a future app developer at home, the 2026 Congressional App Challenge opens May 1, with submissions due by late October.

What is the Congressional App Challenge?

The Congressional App Challenge is a nationwide competition run by members of Congress to spark student interest in coding. Winners from each district get their apps showcased in Washington, D.C., and gain exposure to STEM career pathways.