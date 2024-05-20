On the night of March 1, 2024, a hit-and-run incident claimed the lives of two pedestrians outside a popular Hudson Valley music venue. The tragic incident shocked local patrons of The Falcon, which is a close knit community music venue and restaurant, with a long-standing history in the area.

New York State Police announced Saturday the arrest of an Orange County woman, who they say was the driver of the vehicle that hit the two victims who were crossing State Route 9W that night.

The Times Union says the crash took the lives of 75-year-old Stephen Celuch, and 72-year-old Donna Cristallo, both of Kingston. Cristallo was pushing Clench, who was in a wheelchair, as they attempted to cross the road. State Police say the suspect hit the two victims and then continued driving southbound on Route 9W.

The Hudson Valley Post had reported that Celuch was pronounced deceased at the scene, and Cristiallo was transported to St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh by EMS where she later died.

State Police Arrest Newburgh Woman in Connection With Fatal Hit and Run Crash

The New York State Police announced in a press release the arrest of 25-year-old Angela Fischl of Newburgh. State Police say the arrest stems from the fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred on March 1, in the town of Marlboro, where the two pedestrians were struck and killed.

State Police say at approximately 9:23 PM that night, troopers and Investigators from the Highland Barracks responded to the scene of the hit-and-run accident near 1348 State Route 9W.

The driver was traveling southbound in a KIA Forte when she allegedly struck two pedestrians attempting to cross State Route 9W. After striking the victims, the suspect continued south until a Town of Newburgh Police Department patrol unit stopped her, says offcials.

In what New York State Police described as "an exhaustive investigation" resulted with an arrest warrant being issued for the Newburgh woman, as she was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death.

The suspect was remanded to Ulster County Jail, according to State Police.

