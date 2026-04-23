No Injuries Reported After Tractor Trailer Hits Goshen Building

No Injuries Reported After Tractor Trailer Hits Goshen Building

Tractor Trailer crash in Goshen/Goshen Fire Department

A wild scene unfolded in Goshen Wednesday just before noon, when a tractor trailer went INTO A BUILDING!

Truck into a building on Hatfield Lane/Goshen Fire Department
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The Goshen Fire Department was dispatched at 11:55 a.m. on April 22, for reports of a  tractor trailer that crashed into a. building on Hatfield Lane.

Things quickly became serious after Orange 911 Communications updated the assignment, stating that the driver was pinned inside the truck.

Tractor Trailer crash in Goshen/Goshen Fire Department
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When the fire department arrived, they did find the driver still in the truck. According to the fire department, he was quickly removed and turned over to Goshen EMS for evaluation.

Tractor Trailed crashes into a Goshen building/ Goshen Fire
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Goshen Fire Department crews then conducted a primary search of the building and truck, and confirmed there were no other victims. Gas and electric utilities were shut down to the building to prevent any further hazards.

Tractor Trailer crashes into a Goshen building/ Goshen Fire
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The truck was checked for any leaking fluids or other hazardous materials with negative results.

 

Tractor Trailer crash in Goshen/Goshen Fire Department
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Fire and EMS crews were on scene until 1:15 p.m. at which point the scene was turned over to the Village of Goshen Police and the Village of Goshen building inspector.

LaGuardia Runway Crash March 23, 2026

A tragic accident occurred at LaGuardia Airport late Sunday night, resulting in the deaths of two pilots after a Jazz Aviation flight, operating for Air Canada, collided with a fire truck on the runway. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. as the aircraft, which had just landed from Montreal, struck the emergency vehicle responding to a separate incident. The collision left the plane severely damaged, with its nose crushed and debris hanging from the cockpit, while the fire truck was overturned and heavily damaged. Of the 72 passengers and four crew members on board, 41 were hospitalized, with some suffering serious injuries. Two Port Authority workers inside the fire truck also sustained injuries. Audio from air traffic control revealed the urgent moments leading up to the crash, indicating a tense situation as controllers warned the fire truck to stop. Following the incident, LaGuardia Airport was temporarily closed, and federal investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are now conducting an investigation. The airport is expected to remain closed until at least 2 p.m. the next day.

Gallery Credit: Getty Images

Filed Under: Crash, Goshen, hudson valley accidents, Orange County
Categories: Around the Hudson Valley, Articles, Hudson Valley News, News

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