A wild scene unfolded in Goshen Wednesday just before noon, when a tractor trailer went INTO A BUILDING!

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The Goshen Fire Department was dispatched at 11:55 a.m. on April 22, for reports of a tractor trailer that crashed into a. building on Hatfield Lane.

Things quickly became serious after Orange 911 Communications updated the assignment, stating that the driver was pinned inside the truck.

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When the fire department arrived, they did find the driver still in the truck. According to the fire department, he was quickly removed and turned over to Goshen EMS for evaluation.

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Goshen Fire Department crews then conducted a primary search of the building and truck, and confirmed there were no other victims. Gas and electric utilities were shut down to the building to prevent any further hazards.

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The truck was checked for any leaking fluids or other hazardous materials with negative results.

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Fire and EMS crews were on scene until 1:15 p.m. at which point the scene was turned over to the Village of Goshen Police and the Village of Goshen building inspector.