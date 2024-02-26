WINNERS LIST: Battle of the Best 2024

Find out who in the Hudson Valley makes the very best pizza, hamburger, hot dog, ice cream, coffee, breakfast sandwich and more.

Once again, WPDH is saluting the best locally-owned restaurants in the Hudson Valley with The Boris & Robyn Show's Battle of the Best.

This year's awards are a celebration of the best food the Hudson Valley has to offer. From little-known holes in the wall to legendary restaurants that have been serving up amazing food for generations, the Hudson Valley is home to some of the best food in the world.

The Battle of the Best is a true representation of the greatest foods in the Hudson Valley because the winners are entirely decided by YOU.

We’ll reveal all of the winners live on The Boris & Robyn Show starting on Monday, February 26. Be sure to tune in each morning to hear the results and come back here as we list each winner below.

Winners List

Best Burger

Best Wings

Best Bagel

Best Sandwich

Best Taco

Best Ice Cream

Best Brewery

Best Coffee

Best Hot Dog

Best Pizza