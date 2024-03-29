Hudson Valley Commuters Get Free Gas, Here’s How

New York drivers in the Hudson Valley region should prepare to receive a delightful surprise.

Forget April Fool's, it's April "Fuels" all month long in the Hudson Valley as commuters get treated to free gas.

101.5 WPDH will once again be heading out on the road during the morning commute to hand out free gas cards to listeners. Everyone who gets one will also be entered for a chance to receive a $500 gas card to keep their car fueled up all year long.

Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Wappingers, Fishkill Canva loading...

Free Gas in the Hudson Valley During the Entire Month of April

In order to grab your gas card, just tune in to the Boris & Robyn Show on 101.5 WPDH on Friday mornings in April. The WPDH truck will be at a different secret location each week with your free gas card. The Boris & Robyn Show will announce the exact location at 7am with directions on how to stop by and claim your card.

The truck will be there for an hour, giving away cards while supplies last and entering everyone who stops by for the grand prize of $500 in free gas.

Poughkeepsie New York Google Maps loading...

$500 in Free Gas For One Lucky Hudson Valley Commuter

On the last Friday in April, the Boris & Robyn Show will take the entire show on the road. 101.5 WPDH will broadcast live at the Foam & Wash Shell on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie from 6am to 10am on Friday, April 26.

Everyone who stops by will receive a free car wash and automatically be entered into the drawing for $500 in free gas. The winner will be announced at the end of the broadcast.

