Former Hudson Valley Radio Personality Releases Autobiography
Bill Bennett aka Billy the Biker getting set for Hudson Valley book signing tour.
Billy the Biker may be familiar to many Hudson Valley radio listeners for his time spent on morning radio shows doing his weekly biker reports, letting everyone know where all the bike runs would be happening in the Hudson Valley. For me it was listening to the radio in the 90s and 2000s, hearing the brash talking stylings of Billy. He always told it like it is, pulling no punches, while promoting his Top Coat Sealcoating company.
A lot of my memories of Billy the Biker had been during the Coop and Tobin era on WPDH, which also featured producer Mike Colvin. It was back inthose days, where morning shows would do outragous bits, something you don't see much of anymore, and something that just wouldn't fly in the "PC Era" of these days. These are different times.
This was a fun photo shoot we did for the cover of a morning show CD called "Brown Water" (song was a parody of Doobie Brother's "Black Water" about the Hudson River.) Listen to the parody here.
I always rememberd Billy the Biker resembling Hulk Hogan, and he heard that from a lot of people. When you'd see him in person, you knew he had an uncanny resemblance to the Hulkster.
About Billy The Biker
Outside of the radio persona of Bill Bennett aka Billy the Biker, is the other side of Billy's life. An army vet, an ex-con, ex-junkie, a two-time stroke and cancer survivor, and co-founder of a nonprofit that helps out veterans. In his book Cheatin' the Reaper and the Lessons I've Learned, you'll read about Billy finding humor in the darkest of situations. As a kid beating up schoolyard bullies and jumping headlong into a life of crime and addiction. He was also a founder of the Restless Few MC.
Billy the Biker Spring 2024 Hudson Valley Book Tour
Billy the Biker will be signing copies of his books this Spring at the following locations:
April 13: Mac & Cheese Festival at Brotherhood Winery in Washingtonville, NY
May 18: Moroney's Harley Davidson Racing Daze in New Windsor, NY
June 1: Barnes & Noble in Newburgh, NY
Keep an eye on the Barnes & Noble Newburgh Facebook page for more info on this signing event coming soon.
