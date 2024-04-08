Former Hudson Valley Radio Personality Releases Autobiography

Bill Bennett aka Billy the Biker getting set for Hudson Valley book signing tour.

Billy the Biker may be familiar to many Hudson Valley radio listeners for his time spent on morning radio shows doing his weekly biker reports, letting everyone know where all the bike runs would be happening in the Hudson Valley. For me it was listening to the radio in the 90s and 2000s, hearing the brash talking stylings of Billy. He always told it like it is, pulling no punches, while promoting his Top Coat Sealcoating company.

A lot of my memories of Billy the Biker had been during the Coop and Tobin era on WPDH, which also featured producer Mike Colvin. It was back inthose days, where morning shows would do outragous bits, something you don't see much of anymore, and something that just wouldn't fly in the "PC Era" of these days. These are different times.

Brown Water CD from Coop & Tobin. Pictured Left to Right: Billy the Biker, Mark Cooper, Big Dave, Mike Colvin, Me (Tigman), pictured in front The Crow and Crazy Jay (morning show staffers). Townsquare Media Brown Water CD from Coop & Tobin. Pictured Left to Right: Billy the Biker, Mark Cooper, Big Dave, Mike Colvin, Me (Tigman), pictured in front The Crow and Crazy Jay (morning show staffers). Townsquare Media loading...

This was a fun photo shoot we did for the cover of a morning show CD called "Brown Water" (song was a parody of Doobie Brother's "Black Water" about the Hudson River.) Listen to the parody here.

Billy the Biker and Tigman posing in front of one of Billy's classic cars in the WPDH parking lot back in 2013. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Billy the Biker and Tigman posing in front of one of Billy's classic cars in the WPDH parking lot back in 2013. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

Tigman with Billy the Biker at Tractor Supply in Highland, NY circa 2016. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Tigman with Billy the Biker at Tractor Supply in Highland, NY circa 2016. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

I always rememberd Billy the Biker resembling Hulk Hogan, and he heard that from a lot of people. When you'd see him in person, you knew he had an uncanny resemblance to the Hulkster.

Billy the Biker B. Bennett loading...

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

About Billy The Biker

Outside of the radio persona of Bill Bennett aka Billy the Biker, is the other side of Billy's life. An army vet, an ex-con, ex-junkie, a two-time stroke and cancer survivor, and co-founder of a nonprofit that helps out veterans. In his book Cheatin' the Reaper and the Lessons I've Learned, you'll read about Billy finding humor in the darkest of situations. As a kid beating up schoolyard bullies and jumping headlong into a life of crime and addiction. He was also a founder of the Restless Few MC.

Billy the Biker Spring 2024 Hudson Valley Book Tour

Billy the Biker will be signing copies of his books this Spring at the following locations:

April 13: Mac & Cheese Festival at Brotherhood Winery in Washingtonville, NY

Famous Food Events Famous Food Events loading...

May 18: Moroney's Harley Davidson Racing Daze in New Windsor, NY

Moroney's Harley Davidson Moroney's Harley Davidson loading...

June 1: Barnes & Noble in Newburgh, NY

Barnes & Noble Barnes & Noble loading...

Keep an eye on the Barnes & Noble Newburgh Facebook page for more info on this signing event coming soon.

