If You Could Anything From WPDH, What Would It Be?

From concert tickets to vacations, and even straight cash, we love giving away great prizes to our dedicated listeners! Now, we're asking for your suggestions on what we should give away this year...

We're asking the Hudson Valley to tell WPDH the kind of prizes they want to score. We're asking, if you could win anything from WPDH, what would it be? The sky is the limit with this one, so get creative.

Is there a certain concert or festival you want to be at? A trip you're dying to take? A car you wish you were driving? A home remodel project you've been dreaming of? We want to know what you want to win!

Get our free mobile app

If You Could Win Anything From WPDH, What Would It Be?

Fill out the form below to submit your prize request.