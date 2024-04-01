April Fuels is Back with Free Gas!

101.5 WPDH is ringing in this Spring season with an awesome opportunity for Hudson Valley residents to score some free gas!

Nothing is cheap these days. From grocery trips to electricity bills, our wallets are feeling lighter and lighter. Thanks to the folks at Foam and Wash, 101.5 WPDH's Boris & Robyn Show is bringing back April Fuels to the Hudson Valley!

April Fuels is Back This Year in the Hudson Valley

Every Friday morning in April, WPDH will be at a secret location handing out gas gift cards to all who stop by, while supplies last. There's even more to be excited about this year though. On top of our weekly free gas gift cards, one lucky driver will score our April Fuels grand prize of $500 in free gas!

When you stop by throughout the month to claim your weekly prize, you'll be entered in running for the April Fuels grand prize as well.

So, how do you find out the secret location each week for April Fuels?

Tune in to 101.5 WPDH every Friday morning and listen for the reveal of the secret location. If you want to get ahead of the crowd, download the free WPDH app and receive a heads-up on the secret location sent straight to your phone! Easy as that.

Get our free mobile app

April Fuels Grand Prize

For our final April Fuels Friday on Friday, April 26th, the Boris & Robyn show will hit the road for a live broadcast at one of our secret locations. Here, our $500 in free gas grand prize winner will be announced.