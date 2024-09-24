A resident in the Hudson Valley region of New York claims they saw something very strange flying near a major bridge that they can't quite explain. But while the person who reported this sighting to an online center for unidentified flying objects says the craft flew in a very unconventional pattern, was it really a UFO that they saw?

Many sightings of so-called UFOs can easily be explained as drones, military planes, communication satellites, or even a meteor burning up in the upper atmosphere. However, this recent incident near the Hudson River from September 5 has left at least one resident of Poughkeepsie convinced something weird is out there.

This latest sighting comes not long after another strange encounter in Wayne County, that left a resident baffled after what they claim were "beams" being shot out of a hovering object.

Alleged UFO Sighting in New York State Claims Craft Flew Near Mid-Hudson Bridge

A resident of Poughkeepsie filed a report to the National UFO Reporting Center September 12 about an aircraft they saw descending behind the mountains looking west.

The report says the person "was observing the sky from the roof of my apartment building in Poughkeepsie, looking toward the Mid-Hudson bridge". The report says they spotted a black colored craft that was shaped like a chevron, or this shape...￣V￣.

The resident says they "initially thought it may be a bird or a drone, but was far too large" They went on to say that "the craft would descend a bit, then "jump" back up a little, then descend a little more, jump up, and descend again until it disappeared behind the mountains."

New York Still One of Leading States For UFO Reports

New York state has seen another busy year for sightings of alleged discs, orbs, and other unexplained airborne objects, One such report even claimed they witnessed an actual human abduction by an unidentified craft in May 2024, though there is absolutely no credible basis to this claim.

