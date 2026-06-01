For 50 years, 101.5 WPDH has been the soundtrack of the Hudson Valley. This June, we're celebrating that incredible milestone by bringing back one of the station's most iconic traditions—the WPDH Roof-A-Thon.

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Roof-A-Thon Headed Back to The Old 7-11 on Route 9 in Wappinger

The WPDH 50th Anniversary Roof-A-Thon takes place June 26th, 27th, and 28th at the former 7-Eleven location, now CITGO, at the corner of Route 9 and Old Hopewell Road in Wappinger. The event is made possible through the generous support of O'Connor & Partners and will benefit Sparrow's Nest, helping local families throughout the Hudson Valley.

Sparrow's Nest Will Be the Roof-A-Thon Charity Beneficiary

When choosing a charity partner for this historic event, WPDH wanted to ensure that every dollar raised would stay right here in our community and directly benefit local residents. That's why Sparrow's Nest was selected as the official beneficiary. The organization provides homemade meals to Hudson Valley families facing cancer, helping ease the burden during some of life's most difficult moments. Every donation raised during Roof-A-Thon will stay local and help support families throughout the region.

Roof-A-Thon Road Warriors

One of the most beloved parts of the original Roof-A-Thons is also making a comeback. The legendary WPDH Road Warriors will once again hit the streets throughout the listening area, collecting donations and spreading the spirit of the event. Volunteers, local businesses, and numerous fire departments across the Hudson Valley will join forces to help raise money for Sparrow's Nest. The Road Warriors program is proudly supported by Perfect Exteriors and Ulster Savings Bank. If you represent a local fire department, PBA, or other entity that would like to host boot drops or fundraisers, please contact Anthony.Verano@townsquaremedia.com for more details!

The celebration extends far beyond the roof itself.

Roof-A-Thon Concert At The Chance in 2026

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On Friday night, June 26th, WPDH has teamed up with the owners of The Chance to present one special concert while we wait for renovation approvals. For many Hudson Valley music fans, this may be the last opportunity to experience a live show inside the legendary venue before its next chapter begins. The evening will feature S.A.T.O., delivering a one-of-a-kind tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, along with Kiss Nation NYC, bringing the ultimate KISS concert experience to the stage. Tickets go on sale this Wednesday and will be extremely limited. This exclusive concert event is made possible through the support of Hudson Valley Scrap Kings.

Roof-A-Thon Poker Run

Then on Sunday, the celebration continues with a special WPDH Poker Run through the Hudson Valley. Riders will travel throughout the region collecting cards and competing for prizes, while helping support the Roof-A-Thon fundraiser. The winner will become the first qualifier for a special Harley-Davidson motorcycle giveaway, courtesy of O'Toole's Harley-Davidson of Wurtsboro, and will also receive a Vermont getaway package. Additional details about the Poker Run will be announced later this week.

As WPDH celebrates five decades of rock, community, and unforgettable memories, the 50th Anniversary Roof-A-Thon serves as both a tribute to the station's rich history and a commitment to helping those in need throughout the Hudson Valley.

Roof-A-Thon Supporters

WPDH would also like to thank its supporting sponsors for helping make this celebration possible, including MHA Dutchess County, Davis Furniture, Northside Auto Body, Milton Hardware & Building Supply.

Join us June 26th through 28th as we celebrate 50 years of WPDH, support Sparrow's Nest, and once again prove what the Hudson Valley can accomplish when it comes together for a great cause.

Volunteer, Donate, or Join The Cause

If you would like to participate, volunteer, sponsor, or donate something. Please fill out the form HERE and we will get in touch with you!