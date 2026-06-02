What started as a simple love of cars has quickly turned into something much bigger for a group of students at Red Hook High School.

The Red Hook Auto Club, which was formed just this past January, is getting ready to host its very first car show on Saturday June 7th at Mill Road Elementary School. While the club may still be in its infancy, the enthusiasm behind it is already making an impact in the local community.

Creating Community

Led by advisor Steve Hutman, a technology teacher at Red Hook High School, the club brings together students who share a passion for all things automotive, and they run the club through collaboration and weekly meetings. Members have been hard at work planning an event that they hope will become a community tradition.

Cars For A Cause

They've decided on hosting their very own car show! They're planning to feature vehicles of all makes, models, and years, giving visitors a chance to check out everything from classic cruisers and muscle cars, to modern performance vehicles and custom builds. There will also be food, music, trophies, and plenty of opportunities to meet fellow car enthusiasts! It will be a full day of fun and community support.

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More Than Just Cars

Proceeds from the show will benefit local organization Red Hook Responds, who provide essential assistance to members of the community when they need it most.

Red Hook Responds is known for:

Delivering prepared meals to community members in need.

Providing pantry bags and groceries.

Helping with prescription pickups and deliveries.

Operating a community helpline.

Offering "Neighborly Chats" to help combat loneliness and isolation.

Running the Local Food Exchange and Veggie Table programs, which help get fresh produce into the hands of local families.

To volunteer or learn more about the Red Hook Responds organization, or to sign up to volunteer, click here.

Supporting Local

By directing the proceeds to Red Hook Responds, the students of the Auto Club are helping fund local programs that provide meals, groceries, volunteer services, and community support to residents throughout the Red Hook and Rhinebeck area, proving that a shared love of cars can also drive meaningful change close to home.

In The Studio

I had the pleasure of speaking with advisor Steve Hutman and some of the members of the Red Hook Auto Club for In Touch with the Hudson Valley. They told us how they came up with the idea for the show, as well as what the club has been up to over the past few months. Listen to the full episode by clicking HERE.