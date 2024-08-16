A New York resident reported witnessing a rather strange occurrence, when they said a small ovalish light was spotted floating on the property. The Millerton resident even claims the orb seem to move towards them when they first saw it out their window, like it was looking directly back at the homeowner.

There could very well be a logical, rather than paranormal, explanation to al of this, though this person filed a report to the National UFO Reporting Center on August 6.

Hoax?

Many reports of so-called flying saucers or UFOs, tend to describe the objects as disc-shaped, oval, or "cigar-shaped". Sometimes these objects will change shape, take off at an unimaginably high rate of speed, or emanate flashing lights, according to reports.

On the other hand, some believe that these mysterious balls of light are the spirts of the deceased. More often than not though these objects are just insects, dust, or maybe the low resolution cameras that claim to capture them.

Hudson Valley, New York Resident Reports Strange Orb On Property

The resident said in their report to the NUFORC that they gotten to up to use the restroom the night of August 3. Out of habit, the resident said they checked on their property cameras to have a look around.

It was at this point the Dutchess County resident said they noticed a "small light" ("white maybe slight ovalish"), on one of their property cameras. At first they said they dismissed it as a spider, but then realized it was actually moving through the fence gate.

I decided to pull the curtain back and I saw it it was lit up real bright now (white like a flashlight light). It started coming toward me to the window like it had seen me,

See pictures HERE

I got spooked I stomped my foot on the floor and yelled hey get out of here or something like that then the dang thing started going away from me it had stopped quickly and was hovering over the porch swing where I sit when I'm outside.

See Also: UFO That 'Shot Down A Cylindrical Beam Of Light' Reported Over New York State

The resident continued in their report that they closed the curtain, and then noticed when searching their camera that the object was gone. The said that they went back to bed, though had no memory of the incident where they later woke up.

However, the person said had taken screenshots from the encounter the night before.

They also claim that a neighbor told them they had seen something that looked like "flashlights in that same area to the point he thought someone was walking in the yard".

See Also: Bigfoot Tracks? Hudson Valley Resident Claims They Encountered Sasquatch