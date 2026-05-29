The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about scams that once again seem to be on the rise.

Officials say scammers are continuing to target local residents using increasingly convincing tactics, often creating urgent situations designed to pressure people into handing over money before they have time to verify the story.

In many cases, scammers prey on emotions by claiming a loved one has been seriously injured or arrested and needs money immediately. Some have even posed as law enforcement officers or family members to make the situation sound legitimate.

The latest scam reported by the Sheriff’s Office involves criminals pretending to represent a victim’s bank or financial institution. Investigators say victims are being told their account is no longer secure and that they need to withdraw their money as a “precaution.” Once the money is handed over, it’s gone.

To help residents protect themselves, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office shared the following tips:

• If you’re contacted by someone you don’t know asking for money, for any reason, it’s very likely a scam.

• If you receive correspondence from someone that you don’t know and they instruct you to keep the matter confidential and not tell anyone about it, it’s most likely a scam.

• Emails or text messages that contain misspelled words, grammatical errors, don’t make sense, or are sent at odd hours – for example the middle of the night - are most likely scams.

• Legitimate law enforcement would not attempt to satisfy a warrant or make promises to avoid prosecution by soliciting money. Law enforcement also does not contact people about jury duty.

• If you receive an email or text about an order you didn’t place or asking you to send money call the company using a legitimate number. DO NOT follow the instructions in the email, click on any links in the email, or call the number provided in the email.

• If someone you don’t know asks you to purchase merchandise, transfer money, provide bank information, provide remote computer access, enter a code, or click on a link given to you by them use caution as it is likely a scam.

• Do not meet up with someone that you don’t know; if you’re asked to do this it is surely a scam, and it is very dangerous as well.

• If someone calls you and tells you that a relative has been hurt or is in jail, confirm it first before sending any money. Call other relatives or a legitimate law enforcement agency for confirmation before any money is sent. If they’re posing as a relative, try and contact that relative for confirmation.

• Sending money overseas is especially risky; use extreme caution.

• Ask the person for their call back number and ask to speak to their supervisor to confirm the info; if it’s a scam they will most likely hang up at this point and the number they give you will be bogus.

• If a loved one has recently passed away be wary; in some cases perpetrators have even preyed on victims by searching through the obituaries and calling surviving loved ones. If you get calls from people you don’t know soon after someone passes away, be careful and confirm it before you send any money.

• In some cases someone will call and tell the victim that they’ve won money, but to “process the claim” they need to first send money. Beware this is most definitely a scam and don’t send any money – you should never have to pay money to claim a prize. If it seems too good to be true, it most likely is.

• If there’s any doubt about a phone call/email/letter you’ve received contact the Sheriff’s Office before sending any money.

• Scams tend to increase during the holiday season, so be especially alert for them during those times.

The Sheriff’s Office is also reminding residents not to send money to anyone they don’t know until they’ve independently confirmed the situation and feel comfortable moving forward.

Officials say that once money is sent in a scam, it can be extremely difficult and, in many cases, impossible to recover.

Anyone who believes they may have been the victim of a scam is encouraged to contact the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office at 845-486-3800, call the tip line at 845-605-CLUE, or email dcsotips@gmail.com