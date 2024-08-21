A New York state resident reported seeing what they first thought was a police helicopter hovering near the ground. However, as the witness continued to look on they noticed something very odd about this encounter.

What exactly was this person from Watervliet seeing here? Is this some sort of thing from another world, or something simply closer to home like a large drone?

While we may never be sure if these are really extraterrestrials these witnesses are claiming to see, New York State remains one of the leading areas for unexplained sightings. According to the National UFO Reporting Center, there have been 5974 reports of UFOs in New York state.

New York State Resident Reports "Cylindrical Shaped" Hovering Object

A witness from New York state filed a report with the National Unidentified Flying Object Reporting Center about an odd sighting that occurred right before midnight July 19.

The resident described what they saw as a cylindrical (or pill) shaped object, with "reddish/blueish lights" that hovered off the ground but made no sound.

The witness said they were getting out of their car and noticed what they first thought was a police helicopter looking for someone. The witness claimed that it was hard to figure out how high off the ground the object was, because most of what they saw was "reddish and blueish lights."

The resident described this mystery object as totally silent, "pill shape", and not much larger than a helicopter. The resident said they watched the object for a short while, as it remained completely stationary, continuing to hover.

But as soon as the person said they tried to process what they were seeing, the report claims the object suddenly and rapidly left. The witness said they observed the object "go from zero to fighter jet speed immediately". From there, the eye witness said the object "shot across the sky to the south and was gone".

The make things eve more odd, the report filed by the resident says that there "were no normal summer bug sounds" that night, for it was completely silent.

The person added that there was a "small glow around whatever it was", like a comet, but in a blue and red color.

