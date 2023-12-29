Witness Claims UFO Flew Over Major Highway In the Hudson Valley

New York continues to be one of the leading states in the country for sightings of Unidentified Flying Objects.

There is still much debate among the public over the existence of UFOs and extraterrestrial life. Most of the time, the objects witnesses are claiming to see have an easy explanation. But that is not always the case.

Back in October, a resident in Rockland County filmed what they said were "several lights hovering in a line over a mountain. Waiting for a stray light to catch up."

In the report filed to the National Unidentified Flying Object Research Center, the person said they were "taking moon shots" and "noticed aligned lights over a nearby mountain."

Latest UFO Sighting Over I-684 in Westchester County

The latest report says the encounter happened the evening of December 16, as a driver near Harrison says they saw a circular shaped object buzz over them while on the highway.

I was driving on I-684, I saw it coming towards me so I looked up, It flew over my car, I looked at it, It didn't appear to have wings.

The report goes on to say that the incident lasted only thirty seconds, and that they were the only witness on hand.

The NUFORC filing system has a category called Characteristics, where the witness describes their experience in a few words. Under this particular report, this witness listed "Lights on object", and even "Possible abduction", though the latter is highly unlikely.

There were no further reports in the area from that night.

NUFORC does investigate what people saw to determine if they actually witnessed alien activity or something else. Oftentime, these reports turn out to be false flags. For example; someone from NYC reported seeing a strange, square-like object in the sky on July 22. They provided a photo to NUFORC, who then ruled the person saw an "advertising banner behind a private aircraft."

However, there have been several creepy reports that couldn't be brushed off with a logical explanation. And some of these reports had photo or video evidence attached.

The term UFO, itself, could simply mean something else though. Many so-called sightings over the years have been revealed as military test craft, communication satellites, or even just a bright star in the night sky.

But even the United States military is recognizing the issue now, in an effort to address "potential national security questions," They've even went so far as to rename them 'Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena', according to CNBC.

