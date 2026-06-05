Looking for ways to elevate your spring planting this year?

Now, there's a chance to find out what beauty is hidden right here in Dutchess County.

Saturday, June 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Garden Conservancy's Open Days program will give visitors exclusive access to five private gardens across Dutchess County.

This self-guided event offers a rare opportunity to see extraordinary landscapes that are typically closed to the public.

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From historic estates and colorful flower gardens to waterfalls and exotic plant collections, every stop offers something different.

1. Lossing Manor, Dover Plains

A historic property dating back to 1806, Lossing Manor combines formal garden design with native plantings- colorful flowers, sculpted hedges, and carefully shaped boxwoods surrounding a Victorian home. The garden is set against the backdrop of a sprawling 20-acre meadow.

2. Broccoli Hall, Amenia

Created by writer and producer Maxine Paetro, Broccoli Hall is a hillside garden packed with character. The property features: irises, peonies, old shrub roses, an apple tunnel, and a brick courtyard with whimsical touches like wood carvings, a treehouse, and views of the surrounding landscape.

3. Clove Brook Farm, Millbrook

Clove Brook Farm offers a series of interconnected garden spaces spread across three acres- featuring: peonies, roses, lilies, dahlias, and even a productive vegetable garden. Unique sculptures are scattered throughout the grounds, and an elegant oval swimming pool.

4. Ellen Petersen Garden, Stanfordville

This seven-acre garden is filled with unusual and exotic specimens. Rare plants include: a striking red azalea, native Rhododendron prunifolium, and variegated Cornus kousa. The property also features a water garden, sculptures, and a tranquil pond.

5. Sharpstone Farm, Millbrook

Nature takes center stage at Sharpstone Farm with meadows, streams, a waterfall, spring-fed ponds, and a steep valley that visitors can explore along walking paths. Native woodland plants blend naturally into the landscape, creating a garden that feels more like a scenic preserve than a traditional backyard.

How to Visit

The Garden Conservancy's Open Days program takes place Saturday, June 13, and allows visitors to tour these private properties while gaining inspiration from some of the Hudson Valley's most impressive gardens.

Advance tickets are recommended.