An Upstate New York community is breathing a sigh of relief after an elderly man who went missing on a hike was found safely.

88-year-old Hiker Reported Missing Wednesday

New York State Police responded Wednesday, May 27, to Moreau State Park for the report of a missing hiker.

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According to police, 88-year-old Albert F. Sakowicz started his hike at the Western Ridge Trailhead at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Though Sakowicz is reportedly an avid hiker, his caretaker became concerned when he did not come back by 1 p.m. and contacted the State Police.

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A search of the immediate area and the surrounding areas conducted by State Police Aviation, New York State Park Police, and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers, did not immediately yield any results.

After a more extensive search, Sakowicz was located at midnight Thursday, May 28, by a Forest Ranger in Moreau State Park and transported to the hospital for evaluation of minor injuries, according to police.

Moreau Lake State Park Disappearances

Moreau Lake State Park has previously been in the news in the fall of 2023 when 9-year-old girl was abducted from the park. The girl was later found alive in a Saratoga County home. The man responsible for kidnapping her was sentenced to 47 years to life in State Prison.

Because of that disappearance and funding from the state, security cameras were installed at the entrances of the park and security measures were increased at all state parks.